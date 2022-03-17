3 arrested after home invasion, assault of 95-year-old Hagerstown woman

A 95-year-old woman was injured when three suspects physically assaulted her and stole money from her earlier this month in Hagerstown.

Hagerstown Police responded to a home on Marshall St. on March 7 where they found the 95-year-old victim with injuries to her head, neck and face. She is believed to have been knocked unconscious and strangled.

Detectives determined that the victim recently had home health care assistance come to the residence. Angel Marie Parker began assisting in the home and became aware of a large sum of cash that the victim kept.

HPD says Parker then coordinated a plan with Jacob Benjamin Kitch-Nordsick and Taylor Paul Alexander to steal the money. Officials say one or more suspects entered the home, physically assaulted the victim and stole the cash.

3 suspects arrested, charged in assault, home invasion of 95-year-old Hagerstown woman (PHOTOS: HPD)

When the victim came to, she was on the floor, the suspects were gone and she was able to use her home health alert necklace to alert 911 that she needed assistance. The victim has since been treated and released.

All three subjects have been arrested and are held without bond. This remains an open investigation.

Angel Marie Parker, 33, of Hagerstown has been charged with the following:

- Attempted 1st and 2nd Murder

- Home Invasion

- Strong Armed Robbery

- 1st and 2nd Degree Assault

- 3rd and 4th Degree Burglary

- Theft

Jacob Benjamin Kitch-Nordsick, 23, has been charged with the following:

- Attempted 1st and 2nd Murder

- Home Invasion

- Strong Armed Robbery

- 1st and 2nd Degree Assault

- 3rd and 4th Degree Burglary

- Theft

Taylor Paul Alexander, 23, has been charged with the following:

- Home Invasion

- 1st and 2nd Degree Assault

- 1st and 4th Degree Burglary

- Robbery

- Theft