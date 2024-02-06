3 armed suspects carjack driver in Silver Spring: police

Authorities are searching for three armed suspects they say carjacked a driver in Silver Spring.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Monday around Thayer Avenue and Mayor Lane.

Police say three suspects arrived in a white vehicle and approached the victim’s vehicle while displaying their firearms. Officers say the suspects demanded the victim get out of the car. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s car.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.