3 armed men arrested near Ukrainian Embassy in DC

Three men have been arrested with weapons near the Ukrainian Embassy in D.C. after saying they wanted to assist Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Multiple law enforcements confirm the first man was arrested near the embassy early Monday morning and had a gun with him.

The Secret Service has not issued a statement on that case and no name has been released.

On Thursday, two more men were arrested. Court documents identify them as Stephen Jay Struthers and Jeffery Alan Ward.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 27: People walk past flowers and messages that were placed outside the Embassy of Ukraine on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Expand

Documents say the pair came from Indiana "to volunteer to fight for Ukraine," and that Struthers told police he had a shotgun and some blades in his car. Investigators also found a large magazine, several throwing knives, a machete, dagger, and laser pointer.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A statement from the Secret Service says: "Officers subsequently arrested one individual for possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm, unregistered ammunition, unregistered firearm and carrying a firearm without a license and arrested a second individual for possession of a prohibited weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon. The individuals were transported to Metropolitan Police Department Second District for processing."

A make-shift vigil at the Embassy of Ukraine in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. President Biden will need to rediscover his foreign policy expertise and deft touch with everyday Americans, qualities that polls show many voters now Expand

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said 16,000 foreigners have volunteered to fight. The White House is urging Americans not to travel to Ukraine.

Advertisement

There is a QR code outside the Ukrainian Embassy that links to an application form to join the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces.