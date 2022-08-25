3-alarm fire displaces residents in Frederick; leaves pet cat, snake and rats dead

A three-alarm fire in Frederick left several residents without homes and several pets dead, authorities say.

The fire was reported Wednesday just after 9:35 p.m. in a building housing multiple apartments and commercial units in the unit block of W. 2nd Street in downtown Frederick.

Over 120 firefighters from Frederick and the surrounding counties were able to get the fire under control.

All the residents from the apartments who were home at the time were able to safely evacuate.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Officials say a cat, two rats, and a pet snake died in the fire. Several birds were able to make it out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping eight people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.