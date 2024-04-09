3 adults injured in southeast DC shooting, suspect at large: police

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in Southeast that left three injured.

According to police, the shooting took place in the area of the 500 block of Parkland Place on Tuesday night around 8:39 p.m. Police say one adult man and one adult woman were both transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

Both individuals were conscious and breathing when transported. Police say the two are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries to their lower extremities.

Police say a third victim suffered a graze wound to his extremities. According to police, the three victims were all found in different locations.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.