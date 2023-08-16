3 adults arrested in Anne Arundel County drug bust

Authorities have arrested and charged three adults after a six-month investigation into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances in Anne Arundel County.

The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Eric Craig Brown Jr., 30-year-old Desmond Olander Banks, and 26-year-old Chyna Patrice Jackson. According to authorities, the investigation revealed the primary suspect was linked to two apartments in the 8300 block of Telegraph Road in Odenton. Detectives received assistance from the Special Operations Section, and executed two search warrants.

Authorities recovered approximately 4.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately 3.5 kilograms of suspected cannabis, approximately 99 grams of suspected heroin, a semi-automatic handgun, and $9,401 in U.S. currency. The occupants of both residential locations were arrested and charged accordingly.