2nd suspect arrested in connection with Hyattsville murder
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Hyattsville.
Police say 30-year-old Karen Andrade of Silver Spring was arrested on Tuesday. She is facing first-and second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.
Andrade’s arrest comes several months after the shooting death of 24-year-old Rudy Perez Gutierrez. Police found Gutierrez and another person suffering from gunshot wounds on April 14 in the 2100 block of Guilford Road.
Karen Andrade
Gutierrez died at the scene. The second person’s injuries were not life threatening.
Days after the shooting police arrested 28-year-old Alex Quinteros of Takoma Park. Investigators say Quinteros shot the victims during a robbery. Quinteros is facing first-and second-degree murder, attempted murder, and robbery charges. He is being held without bond.