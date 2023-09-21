2nd suspect arrested in connection with Hyattsville murder

Authorities say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Hyattsville.

Police say 30-year-old Karen Andrade of Silver Spring was arrested on Tuesday. She is facing first-and second-degree murder charges and is being held without bond.

Andrade’s arrest comes several months after the shooting death of 24-year-old Rudy Perez Gutierrez. Police found Gutierrez and another person suffering from gunshot wounds on April 14 in the 2100 block of Guilford Road.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Karen Andrade

Gutierrez died at the scene. The second person’s injuries were not life threatening.

Days after the shooting police arrested 28-year-old Alex Quinteros of Takoma Park. Investigators say Quinteros shot the victims during a robbery. Quinteros is facing first-and second-degree murder, attempted murder, and robbery charges. He is being held without bond.