2nd rabid raccoon recently found in College Park

For the second time in less than a month, a rabid raccoon was captured in College Park.

Officials say the most recent raccoon that tested positive for rabies was spotted appearing ill and weak on April 23 in the 9500 block of 50th Place between 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The animal was captured. Anyone who came in contact with the animal between April 13 and the 23 is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Health Department immediately at 301-583-3751 or 240-508-5774 after 4:30 p.m. on holidays or weekends.

"We take this issue seriously and are working with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and College Park Animal Services to assess the area’s raccoon population. Rabies is a life-threatening disease that is prevented by starting post-exposure treatment as soon as possible", said Dr. Matthew D. Levy, Prince George’s County Health Officer, in a statement. "Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite or scratch. The best way to prevent exposure to rabies is to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and ensure household pets are vaccinated for rabies. Community members should report unusual animal behavior and avoid handling or feeding unknown animals in their community."

On April 11, a rabid raccoon was captured in the 5200 block of Iroquois Street in College Park.

To prevent exposure to rabies:

Do not approach, handle, or feed stray dogs and cats, and enforce and follow leash laws.

Teach your children to stay away from wild animals and animals they do not know.

Vaccinate dogs, cats, and ferrets against rabies and keep the vaccinations up to date.

Do not leave pets outside unattended or allow them to roam free.

Cover garbage cans tightly and do not leave pet food outside; this may attract wild and stray animals.

Wear gloves when handling an animal that has been in a fight with another animal. Keep it away from people and other animals and call your veterinarian or local health department to report the animal exposure.

Use window screens and chimney caps and close any openings greater than ¼ inch by ½ inch to prevent bats from entering your home. Bats found in the home should be safely collected, if possible, and tested for rabies.

If you are bitten by or exposed to an animal, you should take the following steps:

If it is a wild animal, try to trap it if you can do so safely. If the animal must be killed, try not to damage the head.

If it is an owned animal, get the animal owner's name, address, and telephone number.

Report exposures to your local animal control agency, health department, or police.

Immediately wash the wound well with soap and water; if available, use a disinfectant to flush the wound.

Get prompt medical attention.

Consider treatment if a bat was present and exposure cannot be reasonably ruled out (e.g.: a sleeping person awakens to find a bat in the room, or an adult sees a bat in the room with an unattended child, person with an intellectual disability, or intoxicated person).

To learn more about rabies in Maryland, including rabies surveillance statistics and efforts to prevent and control the disease, please visit the MDH website .