264 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and loaded pistol recovered from VW van: police

Published  December 6, 2024 7:13pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
Photo of recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia. Via Frederick County Sheriff's Office. 

WASHINGTON - Police stopped a Volkswagen Routan Thursday evening for moving and equipment violations, when they found drugs, guns and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. 

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the van near I-70 West and Monocacy Blvd around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night. 

When deputies spotted drug paraphernalia in the van, the van and its six occupants were searched. 

Deputies recovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol, approximately 264 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 100 grams of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

The six occupants of the van were arrested. 