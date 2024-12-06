264 grams of cocaine, 100 grams of heroin and loaded pistol recovered from VW van: police

article

Police stopped a Volkswagen Routan Thursday evening for moving and equipment violations, when they found drugs, guns and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped the van near I-70 West and Monocacy Blvd around 9:15 p.m. Thursday night.

When deputies spotted drug paraphernalia in the van, the van and its six occupants were searched.

Deputies recovered a loaded .45 caliber pistol, approximately 264 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 100 grams of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

The six occupants of the van were arrested.