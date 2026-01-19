Expand / Collapse search

$25,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of 60-year-old Maryland woman

Published  January 19, 2026 12:59pm EST
The Brief

    • A woman was found shot during a welfare check in Landover earlier this month.
    • She succumbed to her injuries several days later at the hospital.
    • A suspect has yet to be identified.

LANDOVER, Md. - Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a homicide suspect.

What we know:

Officers responded to a welfare check on the 3100 block of 75th Avenue in Landover on January 8.

A woman, identified as 60-year-old Constance Miller, was found outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died on January 16.

What we don't know:

A motive for the fatal shooting is still under investigation, along with the identity of the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George's County Police Department.

