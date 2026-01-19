$25,000 reward offered in fatal shooting of 60-year-old Maryland woman
LANDOVER, Md. - Prince George's County police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a homicide suspect.
What we know:
Officers responded to a welfare check on the 3100 block of 75th Avenue in Landover on January 8.
A woman, identified as 60-year-old Constance Miller, was found outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died on January 16.
What we don't know:
A motive for the fatal shooting is still under investigation, along with the identity of the suspect.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.
A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Prince George's County Police Department.