24-year-old dead after being struck by stolen car in hit-and-run

article

A 24-year-old moped rider was fatally hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle, according to police.

What we know:

On Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 7th Street and New York Ave NW.

A stolen white 2017 Infiniti QX60 hit 24-year-old Jose Carlos Vilchez Bobbio of Germantown, Maryland. Bobbio was on a moped at the intersection.

The driver of the stolen Infiniti fled on foot after crashing into Bobbio.

Bobbio was unconscious at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Bobbio died from his injuries on Monday, May 12.

Photos and video of the scene later Sunday morning show the Infiniti also crashed into a car parked on the side of the street.