Expand / Collapse search

24-year-old dead after being struck by stolen car in hit-and-run

By
Published  May 15, 2025 11:39am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON - A 24-year-old moped rider was fatally hit by a driver in a stolen vehicle, according to police. 

What we know:

On Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m., officers responded to 7th Street and New York Ave NW. 

A stolen white 2017 Infiniti QX60 hit 24-year-old Jose Carlos Vilchez Bobbio of Germantown, Maryland. Bobbio was on a moped at the intersection. 

The driver of the stolen Infiniti fled on foot after crashing into Bobbio. 

Bobbio was unconscious at the scene and was taken to a nearby hospital. 

Bobbio died from his injuries on Monday, May 12. 

Photos and video of the scene later Sunday morning show the Infiniti also crashed into a car parked on the side of the street. 

The Source: Information in this story is from Metropolitan Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyWashington, D.C.NewsTop Stories