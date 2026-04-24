23 years after she vanished, husband charged with murder

The husband of a Baltimore County woman who vanished more than 23 years ago has been arrested and charged with her murder, authorities said.

Dwight "DJ" Rust Jr. (l) Michelle Rust (r) (Baltimore County Police)

What we know:

Michelle Rust was reported missing on July 20, 2002, by her husband, Dwight "DJ" Rust Jr., who told police she left their Clarke Boulevard home that morning to buy items for their son’s third birthday party and never returned.

Rust was last seen driving a green Dodge van. Police and family members searched for her, and her father‑in‑law later found the van parked on Zion Road. The vehicle was unoccupied, and a key was broken off in the driver’s door lock.

A Baltimore County grand jury indicted Dwight Rust Jr. on a charge of first‑degree murder on April 20, 2026. He was arrested the next day and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Authorities said the indictment remains sealed.