23 DC firefighters confirmed with COVID-19; 9 have recovered: officials

D.C. fire and emergency officials announced this afternoon that 23 firefighters have been confirmed as having the novel coronavirus, and nine of that number have recovered.

Two more were confirmed Thursday afternoon.

DC, Maryland and Virginia coronavirus case totals rise over 4,500

The firefighters who have recovered have returned to duty, or are slated to return soon.

The Infection Control Group and D.C. Health are working to determine who the firefighters have had contact with.

COVID-19 RESOURCES: Your questions answered

As of Thursday, the region had 4,500 coronavirus cases.

The novel coronavirus has prompted D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to implement stay-at-home orders.

