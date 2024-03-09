22-year-old Hagerstown man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for multiple carjackings

A Hagerstown man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for a series of armed carjackings and an attempted carjacking.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Carlos Guardado-Eagle of Hagerstown, Md.

According to officials, Guardado-Eagle and a co-conspirator are responsible for a number of carjackings between May 2022, and June 2022. The carjackings occurred in different areas of Maryland and Virginia.

Guardado-Eagle and the co-conspirator wore masks to conceal their identities and took BMWs. In three of the carjackings, after obtaining the keys to the BMW, Guardado-Eagle and the co-conspirator split up, with one driving the BMW and the other driving another vehicle.

Officials say Guardado-Eagle and his co-conspirator purposely rear-ended a 2014 BMW in District Height’s Maryland in an attempt to steal the vehicle. When the driver got out of the car to inspect the damage, Guardado-Eagle and the co-conspirator got out of their car, pointed guns at the victim, demanded the victim’s keys and directed the victim to run across the street. The two then fled with one driving the BMW and the other driving the vehicle they used in the collision.

In the June attempted carjacking, Guardado-Eagle and his co-conspirator confronted their potential victim and when the victim refused to provide their car keys and attempted to flee, Guardado-Eagle and his co-conspirator assaulted this victim. The victim refused to surrender their keys and Guardado-Eagle and his co-conspirator fled in another vehicle.

Guardado-Eagle was later arrested in June 2022.