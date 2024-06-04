22 vehicles broken into in Downtown Silver Spring

Police are investigating after about 22 cars were broken into in a Downtown Silver Spring parking garage.

Officers received a call around 5:19 a.m. Tuesday morning, reporting around 22 vehicles that were broken into in a parking garage on Bonifant Street in Silver Spring.

Police say there are no suspects in custody at this time.

This incident comes a week after officials released video of two suspects caught on camera stealing car keys from the the locker room of a Planet Fitness in Silver Spring. The suspects then stole the car, and used the victim's credit card to make purchases.

