Video shows suspects inside downtown Silver Spring Planet Fitness before car theft

Detectives need help identifying two thieves who stole a Toyota Corolla from outside Planet Fitness in downtown Silver Spring.

According to a Montgomery County police investigation, the female suspects took the victim's car keys from inside the locker room back on Wednesday, April 10.

When the ladies found the car parked near Wayne Avenue, detectives said they hopped in, drove off, and stopped at a nearby store where they used the victim's credit card to make purchases.

Both suspects were captured on surveillance video inside Planet Fitness. Detectives have released the footage in hopes the public will come forward and identify them.

"For someone to take the time to go in and take your stuff like that when it's really valuable to you, it's shocking," said gym member Kevin Gabriel, who added that he always makes sure to use a lock with his belongings.

Planet Fitness sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"The local franchise group is working closely with police in their investigation of the recent theft outside of our Silver Springs location. We take this matter very seriously and are committed to providing a safe environment for our members and employees. As this is an ongoing investigation, we refer any additional inquiries to the authorities."

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Toyota Corolla bearing a Maryland license plate that reads: 4DZ5597. Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department. Tips with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward from $250 up to $10,000.

FOX 5's Homa Bash contributed to this report.