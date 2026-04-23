2026 NFL Draft: Commanders pick Ohio State LB Sonny Styles at No. 7

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The Brief The Washington Commanders took Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with their first pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. The Commanders earned the seventh pick in this year’s draft after finishing the 2025 NFL season 5-12. The team’s next pick comes in the third round on Friday.



The Washington Commanders took Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles with their first pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Commanders First-Round draft pick

What we know:

The Commanders earned the seventh pick in this year’s draft after finishing the 2025 NFL season 5-12.

Dig deeper:

Over four seasons at Ohio State, Styles played in 53 games with 41 starts, according to a press release. He began his career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker, showcasing coverage ability along with physicality.

He recorded back-to-back 100-tackle and 82-tackle seasons in 2024 and 2025, earning All-Big Ten honors both years, per the release.

In 2025, he was named a team captain and awarded the Block "O" jersey for leadership and toughness.

When is the Commanders’ next pick?

What's next:

The Commanders do not have a second or fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, sending both to the Houston Texans as part of last year’s trade for OT Laremy Tunsil.

The team’s next pick comes in the third round on Friday.

The 2026 NFL Preseason kicks off on Aug. 6, with the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The Carolina Panthers will face the Arizona Cardinals.