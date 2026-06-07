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Helicopter lift surprises Pentagon City residents early Sunday morning

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia
Published June 7, 2026 10:18 AM EDT
Published June 7, 2026 10:18 AM EDT
article

(Photo credit: Caroline Collins)

The Brief

    • A low-flying helicopter performing a heavy-duty HVAC lift maneuvered extremely close to high-rises in Pentagon City just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
    • Video and photos captured by a local resident from an 18th-floor apartment show the aircraft operating at nearly eye level with the building.
    • Although Arlington Police tweeted a notice the day prior, residents expressed frustration over the lack of adequate warning.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Pentagon City residents received an unexpected and loud wake-up call on Sunday as a low-flying helicopter maneuvered remarkably close to local high-rises.

What we know:

The Arlington County Police Department confirmed that the helicopter was in the area to perform a heavy-duty HVAC lift.

Photos and video captured by a local resident from the 18th floor of a nearby building show the aircraft operating virtually at eye level with the apartments.

Dig deeper:

Arlington Police did post a brief notification about the upcoming lift the day before the operation.

However, one resident stated that they received no real notice ahead of the early morning disruption.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Arlington County Police Department and Caroline Collins.

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