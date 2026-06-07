Helicopter lift surprises Pentagon City residents early Sunday morning
ARLINGTON, Va. - Pentagon City residents received an unexpected and loud wake-up call on Sunday as a low-flying helicopter maneuvered remarkably close to local high-rises.
What we know:
The Arlington County Police Department confirmed that the helicopter was in the area to perform a heavy-duty HVAC lift.
Photos and video captured by a local resident from the 18th floor of a nearby building show the aircraft operating virtually at eye level with the apartments.
Dig deeper:
Arlington Police did post a brief notification about the upcoming lift the day before the operation.
However, one resident stated that they received no real notice ahead of the early morning disruption.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Arlington County Police Department and Caroline Collins.