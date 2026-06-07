Helicopter lift surprises Pentagon City residents early Sunday morning

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The Brief A low-flying helicopter performing a heavy-duty HVAC lift maneuvered extremely close to high-rises in Pentagon City just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Video and photos captured by a local resident from an 18th-floor apartment show the aircraft operating at nearly eye level with the building. Although Arlington Police tweeted a notice the day prior, residents expressed frustration over the lack of adequate warning.



Pentagon City residents received an unexpected and loud wake-up call on Sunday as a low-flying helicopter maneuvered remarkably close to local high-rises.

What we know:

The Arlington County Police Department confirmed that the helicopter was in the area to perform a heavy-duty HVAC lift.

Photos and video captured by a local resident from the 18th floor of a nearby building show the aircraft operating virtually at eye level with the apartments.

Dig deeper:

Arlington Police did post a brief notification about the upcoming lift the day before the operation.

However, one resident stated that they received no real notice ahead of the early morning disruption.