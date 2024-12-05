The 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 5 starting at 6 p.m. south of the White House on the Ellipse.

This year, the tree will be supported by eight steel cables after strong winds knocked last year’s tree to the ground.

Here’s what you need to know about the National Christmas Tree and the festivities:

About The 2024 National Christmas Tree

This season's National Christmas Tree is a 35-foot Red Spruce from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia.

In 2023, a 40-foot Norway spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia was used. This year marks the first collaboration between the National Park Service (NPS) and USDA Forest Service to bring a tree to the Ellipse.

Before 1973, the NPS used cut trees as National Christmas Trees. This holiday season, the NPS and its event partners will assess whether to continue using cut trees or plant a new tree.

The tradition of the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony began on Christmas Eve in 1923 when President Calvin Coolidge illuminated a 48-foot Balsam Fir from Vermont adorned with 2,500 red, white, and green electric bulbs.

2024 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony: What you need to know

How to Visit the National Christmas Tree and Student Ornament Display

The National Christmas Tree is located south of the White House on the Ellipse. This year's display includes 58 trees adorned with student-designed ornaments representing the 56 states and territories, along with schools managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. There is no fee to visit either attraction.

The site will be open daily from December 7 through January 1. The trees will typically be lit at sunset each evening. Operating hours are:

Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Who will perform?

The 2024 National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be hosted by Mickey Guyton and will feature performances from Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, James Taylor, Muni Long, Trombone Shorty, The War And Treaty, and Trisha Yearwood.

The ceremony will take on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park on December 5, 2024.

CBS will broadcast the 2024 National Christmas Tree Lighting on December 20.

Road Closures

According to a traffic advisory issued by D.C. Police, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17th Street from H Street and Independence Avenue, SW

C Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW