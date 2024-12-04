Traffic closures for National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

The 102nd National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is set to take place on the Ellipse at The White House and President’s Park on Thursday evening. Congestion associated with the event, however, will start long before that.

According to a traffic advisory issued by D.C. Police, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

17th Street from H Street and Independence Avenue, SW

C Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street and 18th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street and 14th Street, NW

15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street between 14th Street and 15th Street, NW