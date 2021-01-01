2021 New Year’s Day babies bring signs of hope to DC region

Several D.C. area hospitals rang in 2021 with some of the first New Year's Day babies in the region.

Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring welcomed their newest addition - a baby boy - at 12:21 a.m.

Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center helped an Annapolis family welcome a six pound, 12 ounce baby boy into the world around 12:30 a.m. A few hours later, the staff at Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center in Silver Spring delivered a seven pound, three ounce baby boy to a Hyattsville family.

The hospitals say the babies and their parents received special gift baskets filled with bibs, books, a blanket and other essentials to help them celebrate being 2021's first arrivals.

"The first baby of the New Year is always so exciting at our Birth Center," said Nan Troiano, Shady Grove Medical Center's director of Women's and Infants' Services.

"This special occasion is a blessing and marks the many new beginnings to come this year," said Patricia Hudson, manager of the Birth Center at White Oak Medical Center.