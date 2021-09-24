2021 Marine Corps Marathon canceled due to 'security and safety precautions'

For the second year in a row the Marine Corps Marathon has been canceled.

"After exhausting all possibilities, the opportunity to safely operate and execute a live event is just not feasible at this time," said Rick Nealis, director of Marine Corps Marathon Organization in a statement. "Though we had high hopes to welcome home our running community this October, we are excited to still be able to celebrate the 46th running of "The People’s Marathon" virtually. We are anxiously looking forward to next year when we can #RunWithTheMarines in person once again."

Runners will be able to receive a virtual entry to the race, receive a refund or carry their entry over until 2022.

In 2020, the Marine Corps Marathon was canceled for first time in 45 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.