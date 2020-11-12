2021 'Caps at Home Calendar' features players in quarantine to benefit charity

The Washington Capitals have released a 2021 Caps at Home Calendar featuring photos of players in quarantine with all proceeds benefitting Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

2021 Caps at Home Calendar front cover. (Photo: Washington Captials)

2021 Caps at Home Calendar back cover. (Photo: Washington Capitals)

The Caps at Home Calendar features photos of every Capitals player, including family and hobby-related images. All photos for the calendar were provided by the players. The front and back covers of the calendar features select players, along with team dog Captain, on a video call.

Nicklas Bäckström and his family pose for the 2021 Caps at Home Calendar. (Photo: Washington Captials)

John Carlson and his family pose for the 2021 Caps at Home Calendar. (Photo: Washington Capitals)

Alexander Ovechkin and his family pose for the 2021 Caps at Home Calendar. (Photo: Washington Capitals)

The calendar is available now at WashCaps.com/Calendar and will be available at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex beginning Nov. 23 and at the Team Store at Capital One Arena beginning Nov. 24.

There are a limited number of calendars available and each cost $20 plus shipping for online orders. Shipments will begin on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and all orders placed after that date will be shipped within 3-4 business days of order placement.



MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $570,000 for charity through the sale of their calendars since 2012.

MSE Foundation is the official charity of the Washington Capitals. Their goal is to fundraise, provide grants to nonprofits and rally MSE’s teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents.