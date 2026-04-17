20,000-bee swarm safely removed from BWI Airport
BALTIMORE, Md. - A massive swarm of bees estimated at around 20,000 was safely removed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with the help of a local beekeeper.
What we know:
BWI Airport officials said their team worked with a local beekeeper to safely capture and relocate a large swarm of bees.
Airport officials say the bees were captured and relocated without incident.
Big picture view:
While rare, incidents involving large groups of wildlife can pose potential safety concerns in high-traffic areas like airports.
Officials say proper handling and coordination with experts helps ensure both public safety and the protection of important pollinators like bees.
Bees play a critical role in ecosystems as pollinators, and efforts to relocate rather than destroy swarms reflect a growing emphasis on environmental responsibility—even in unexpected places like major airports.
The Source: This story includes information and photos from BWI Marshall Airport.