20,000-bee swarm safely removed from BWI Airport

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief A swarm of about 20,000 bees was safely removed from BWI Airport with help from a local beekeeper. Officials say the bees were captured and relocated without incident, avoiding disruption to airport operations. The response highlights efforts to protect public safety while preserving important pollinators.



A massive swarm of bees estimated at around 20,000 was safely removed from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport with the help of a local beekeeper.

What we know:

BWI Airport officials said their team worked with a local beekeeper to safely capture and relocate a large swarm of bees.

Airport officials say the bees were captured and relocated without incident.

Big picture view:

While rare, incidents involving large groups of wildlife can pose potential safety concerns in high-traffic areas like airports.

Officials say proper handling and coordination with experts helps ensure both public safety and the protection of important pollinators like bees.

Bees play a critical role in ecosystems as pollinators, and efforts to relocate rather than destroy swarms reflect a growing emphasis on environmental responsibility—even in unexpected places like major airports.