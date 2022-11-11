20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school

A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened.

Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road near LaSalle-Backus Elementary School, officers found an unconscious man suffering from stab wounds.

Police say the victim was later pronounced dead by a medical examiner. The victim was identified as Rashawn Phifer, 20, of Northeast, D.C.

Investigators have not indicated a possible motive for the stabbing.

Police released a lookout for three suspects related to the incident.

The first suspect is described as a man who is approximately 18-20 years-old, is five feet nine inches tall, and was wearing a red jacket at the time of the incident.

Police said he was accompanied by two other suspects, both women who are described as being five feet five inches tall. One of the suspects is described as having yellow hair.

According to investigators, all three suspects were seen running away from the scene after the incident. Investigators believe the three ran eastbound along the 500 block of Riggs Road.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the case is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or send a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

