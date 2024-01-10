20-year-old stabbed after argument escalates in Anne Arundel County, 3 suspects at large: police

Anne Arundel County Police continue to investigate an argument that escalated to a stabbing and fight in Hanover.

Police responded to the area of the 7000 block of Arundel Mills Boulevard on Tuesday, January 9 at approximately 6:15 p.m., for a report of a fight. According to police, two adult victims became engaged in an argument with three suspects. The altercation escalated and became physical, which resulted in injury to both victims.

One of the victims, a 20-year-old male, had been stabbed and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury to his torso. The other victim, a 19-year-old female, was transported with minor injuries to an area hospital for treatment.

The first suspect is described as a Black female in her early 20s, with long red hair, wearing black pants, and a grey shirt. The second suspect is described as a Black female in her late teens, wearing black pants, and a grey shirt. The third suspect is described as a Black male in his early 20s, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and a black coat.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.