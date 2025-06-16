20-year-old fatally shot in I-70 shooting

The Brief A 20-year-old man was fatally shot late Saturday night on eastbound I-70 near Mount Airy, Maryland. Police say shots were fired from another vehicle while the victim’s truck was leaving an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Maryland State Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage between 11:30 p.m. and midnight to contact them.



Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before midnight Saturday on eastbound I-70 in Frederick County.

What we know:

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Eduardo Alexander Alvarado Urrea of Silver Spring. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, the driver of the vehicle, was taken to a trauma center for treatment of gunshot wounds. One other passenger was evaluated at the scene but declined treatment. The remaining three reported no injuries.

According to police, the shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. near the 600 block of Lakeview Drive in Mount Airy.

Troopers found a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck on the scene. All six people inside the truck had been attending an event at the Frederick Fairgrounds shortly before the shooting.

Investigators believe the gunfire came from another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-70.

What's next:

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation with help from several local law enforcement agencies, including the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Airy Police, and Frederick Police.

Anyone who was traveling eastbound on I-70 between 11:30 p.m. and midnight and has dashcam footage, tips, or information, is urged to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150. Tips and information about the shooting are also welcome.