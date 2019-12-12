20 hit songs from 2000 turning 20 in 2020

Prepare to feel old. The new decade is almost here and hits from the 2000s will be turning 20 years old.

In honor of 2020 – here are 20 songs that will turn 20.

“Bye Bye Bye” by *NSYNC “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin “Say My Name” by Destiny’s Child “What a Girl Wants” by Christina Aguilera “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men “Smooth” by Santana feat. Rob Thomas “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem “Oops!... I Did It Again” by Britney Spears “Thong Song” by Sisqo “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy feat. Rikrok “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast “Country Grammar” by Nelly “Yellow” by Coldplay “In The End” by Linkin Park “Shape of My Heart” by Backstreet Boys “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi “Ex-Girlfriend” by No Doubt “All the Small Things” by Blink-182

So when the ball drops on New Year’s Eve 2019, rock out to these 20-year-old songs as you ring in 2020.