2-year-old revived with Narcan in Manassas

A 2-year-old was revived with Narcan after overdosing Friday in Manassas, police say.

Officials responded to a residence in the 9400 block of Blackhawk Court around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning for reports of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy. First responders administered Narcan to the toddler, then transported the child to a local hospital.

Savannah Jones (L) Ashley Polzer (R) Photo Credit: Manassas Park Police Department

Police say two women – who were wanted out of Prince William, Warren, and Fairfax Counties – were inside the residence. Ashley Polzer, 33, of Prince William County and Savannah Jones, 26, of Manassas Park were arrested on multiple charges.

Manassas Park Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence. The investigation is ongoing.