2 women accused of running sexually explicit 'spa' in Silver Spring

Two women have been charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking and prostitution and are accused of running an unlicensed spa in Silver Spring.

Ana Delia Solano, 48, of Silver Spring and Ana Cristina Bermudez, 49, of Riverdale are accused of advertising massage services at a spa in the 9500 block of Georgia Avenue with sexually explicit photos of women.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Ana Delia Solano

During the five-month investigation, detectives observed male clients entering and leaving the spa and learned that the clients were offered extra services with prices based on the sexual service provided.

Solano and Bermudez hired several women as massage therapists and are facing charges of coercion and sex trafficking by force.

There is a concern that there may have been additional women hired and potentially victimized by Bermudez and Solano, and detectives are asking for them to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding Solano or Bermudez is asked to contact the Montgomery County Department of Police Vice and Intelligence Unit at 240-773-5958 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.