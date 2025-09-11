article

The Brief Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country were on lockdown Thursday after reported "terroristic" threats. Some schools canceled classes. It’s unclear if the threats are related.



Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) went on lockdown Thursday after receiving threats, the schools confirmed.

Schools from Florida to Virginia were canceling classes because of reported threats.

HBCUs on lockdown

What we know: FOX 35 Orlando reports the following schools are on lockdown because of threats. There are several more in other states.

Bethune-Cookman University - Daytona Beach, Florida

Alabama State University - Montgomery, Alabama

Virginia State University - Petersburg, Virginia

Southern University and A&M College - Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Hampton University - Hampton, Virginia

Clark Atlanta University - Atlanta, Georgia

What we don't know:

The nature of the threats are unclear, but local reports described the threats as "terroristic." It’s also unclear if all the threats to various HBCUs are related.

What they're saying:

Hampton University sent out the following alert:

"Hampton University has received notice of a potential threat and has ceased all non-essential activity, effective immediately. The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors remain our highest priority.

"All campus activities and classes are canceled on Thursday, September 11 and Friday, September 12, to include all athletic events and activities. The campus community is encouraged to conduct any meetings remotely. All students who are on campus are encouraged to minimize their movement across campus except for essential activities. Students residing off-campus should not come to campus at this time. All non-essential personnel, including faculty and staff, should evacuate campus immediately. Enhanced security measures are now in effect across campus.

"It is imperative that all members of the Hampton University community remain vigilant. If you see something, say something."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.