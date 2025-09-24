The Brief Two separate hit-and-runs reported Tuesday night in Fairfax and Montgomery counties. One woman died in Hybla Valley; another critically injured near Wheaton Mall. Police are searching for a black Mercedes and a silver Audi with front-end damage.



Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, and Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating two separate hit-and-run incidents that occurred Tuesday night, one of them fatal.

Woman killed in Virginia

Around 8:40 p.m., Fairfax County officers responded to a call in Hybla Valley, where a woman had been struck near Richmond Highway and Belford Road. It was dark and rainy at the time. When the officer arrived, the woman was lying in the roadway. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick said that as the approaching officer was making his way to the scene and trying to move through traffic, he unfortunately "made contact" with that woman. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Fairfax County Police are now searching for a 2016 black Mercedes sedan with temporary tags that fled the scene. Investigators are reviewing body-worn and in-car camera footage and expect to release more details later Wednesday.

Critical injuries in Maryland

About an hour earlier, Montgomery County Police responded to another hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Viers Mill Road near Wheaton Mall and a nearby CVS. The woman was hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are searching for a silver 2010–2016 Audi with visible damage to the left front headlight assembly, including a hanging headlight. The passenger-side fog light assembly is also missing.

Both departments are continuing their investigations.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 2 unrelated hit-and-run investigations underway in Virginia and Maryland