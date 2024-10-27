2 transported from Marine Corp Marathon for life threatening medical emergencies

article

Two people had to be hospitalized after suffering serious, life-threatening medical emergencies during the Marine Corp Marathon Sunday.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the race at approximately 10:40 a.m. in the area of the Jefferson Memorial where an adult male was suffering from a serious medical emergency.

The second call came around 12 p.m. That patient was an adult female.

Both were provided Advanced Life Support by D.C. Fire and EMS and were transported by a U.S. Park Police helicopter on two separate occasions.

