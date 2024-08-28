Expand / Collapse search

2 transported after shooting in Loudoun County

Published  August 28, 2024 6:51am EDT
STERLING, Va. - Authorities say two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting in Loudoun County.

SKYFOX was over the 21500 block of Ridgetop Circle in the Sterling area Wednesday morning where a heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot of a business park.

The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Authorities say two people were transported to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

