2 transported after shooting in Loudoun County
STERLING, Va. - Authorities say two people were transported to the hospital after a shooting in Loudoun County.
SKYFOX was over the 21500 block of Ridgetop Circle in the Sterling area Wednesday morning where a heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot of a business park.
The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Authorities say two people were transported to a nearby hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
Image 1 of 4
▼
2 transported after shooting in Loudoun County