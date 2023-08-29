2 Topgolf employees shot overnight in Germantown; police search for gunman

Authorities say two Topgolf employees were shot overnight when a gunman opened fire at the store's Germantown location.

The shooting was reported around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday at the golf venue in the 20100 block of Century Boulevard.

Police say both employees shot are men. One was shot in the leg and the other in the torso area.

Both were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the shooting happened just after the business had closed for the night.

Investigators say the gunman fled the scene in a vehicle. No motives or suspects have been identified.