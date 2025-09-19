The Brief Two teens shot near KIPP DC campus Thursday afternoon. School went into lockdown; students and staff were safe. Back-to-school night was canceled and will be rescheduled.



Two teenage boys were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon near KIPP DC Public Charter School, prompting a lockdown and cancellation of the school’s back-to-school night.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m., just as staff, students and some parents were inside preparing for the evening event. Gunfire rang out from across the street, and 7th District officers nearby responded immediately.

Teens shot outside

Police found the two teens near the school entrance and provided emergency first aid before DC Fire and EMS transported them to nearby hospitals. Officials say the victims are not KIPP DC students.

The campus was placed on secure status. In a message to parents, school leaders said students were quickly ushered back inside and that all staff and students were safe.

School event canceled

Back-to-school night was canceled and will be rescheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ 2 teens shot near DC charter school; back-to-school night canceled