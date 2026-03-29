2 teens robbed in Navy Yard; police seek suspects

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The Brief Two juveniles were reportedly robbed near First and M Streets SE in Navy Yard earlier this month. Suspects allegedly took their phones and belongings before fleeing on foot. Police released photos of two suspected individuals and are seeking tips.



Two juvenile victims were reportedly assaulted and robbed near First Street and M Street Southeast in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard on March 14, 2026, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Both victims treated for minor injuries

The incident allegedly occurred around 10 p.m. that Saturday. MPD said multiple suspects forcibly took the victims’ phones and other personal belongings before fleeing on foot. Both victims were treated for minor injuries.

What you can do:

Police have released photos of two individuals they say are suspects and are urging anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

The department said a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.