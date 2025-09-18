2 teens injured in shooting near KIPP DC's Wheeler Campus in Southeast

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened near KIPP DC's Wheeler campus, causing the school to go on "secure status." No suspect information has been released at this time.



Two people were injured in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the victims are an adult man, possibly 18 or 19 years old, and a teenage boy.

What we know:

At 4:21 p.m. on Sept. 18, police in the area of the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, SE. heard gunfire.

Upon investigating, officers found two teenage males, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and the victims were both taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sound of gunfire caused the nearby KIPP DC Academy's Wheeler Campus to go on "secure status." Students who were on campus were brought back inside of the building until police said it was safe.

No students or staff were injured, but out of an abundance of caution, the school canceled it's planned "Back to School Night" event.

Letter to families:

The school sent out a message to parents and families to inform them of the incident. Read it in full below:

Dear KIPP DC Wheeler Campus Families,

This afternoon after school, the KIPP DC Wheeler Campus was placed on secure status after gunshots were heard in the neighborhood. Our team quickly ushered students back inside the building, and we remain in close contact with the Metropolitan Police Department as the situation is being investigated. At this time, all students and staff are safe, and the campus will remain on secure status until it is safe to lift.



We ask that families not come to campus to pick up students until the secure status is lifted. We will notify you right away once the status is lifted.

The safety of our students, teachers, and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to work closely with the police and the community to ensure that students and staff are safe at school.



Out of an abundance of caution, we are also postponing this evening’s Back-to-School Night. We will share a rescheduled date with families soon.

Please don’t hesitate to reply to this email with any questions or concerns.



Best regards,

KIPP DC Operations Team

What we don't know:

Police have not yet provided any information on a possible suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

