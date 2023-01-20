2 teens charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County

article

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with an armed carjacking in Prince George's County on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland on Wednesday around 11:05 p.m. for the report of an armed carjacking.

The victim said he had just been carjacked at gunpoint. Oxon Hill patrol officers observed the carjacked vehicle approximately 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills.

Officers pursued the car until the suspects crashed into a tree at Southern Avenue and Eastern Avenue in Southeast D.C. The three occupants then ran from the car. The two juvenile suspects were taken into custody nearby.

A loaded ghost gun was recovered inside the car. Detectives are working to locate and identify the third suspect.

The 14-year-old suspect is from District Heights. The 15-year-old suspect is from Suitland. They are currently in custody in D.C. The 15-year-old suspect was arrested in January 2022 for carjacking in a neighboring jurisdiction.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-3788.