2 teens charged after shots fired inside St. Charles Towne Center in Waldorf

Authorities have charged two teens after gunfire erupted inside in a mall in Charles County over the weekend.

Officials say a 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, and a 17-year-old, who they say took the weapon and hid it under a dumpster after the shooting, is facing a weapons violation charge.

The shots were fired Sunday inside the St. Charles Towne Center in the Waldorf area and sent shoppers running for cover.

Police believe two teens were involved in a dispute with two adults inside a business on the lower level of the mall. The dispute continued into a common area at which point the 16-year-old male pulled out a firearm. One of the men he was arguing with tried to intervene, but police say the teen pointed the gun toward him, discharging it one time.

The round missed the victim and struck the window of a storefront. The suspects fled.

The gunfire led to panic as shoppers and employees started running. Some even hid inside stores.

The Sheriff's Office blocked off all mall exits as they searched for suspects.

Umeh says deputies eventually found the teens involved in the altercation outside the mall by a dumpster. Officials say a gun was recovered.

No one was injured, but the mall was closed for the rest of the day.

The sheriff's office says updates will be provided when available. Anyone with information should call 301-932-2222.