2 teens' carjacking attempt thwarted by inability to drive manual: Montgomery County Police

Two teenagers have been charged for a strong-arm carjacking in Germantown, according to Montgomery County Police.

Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station in the 19200 block of Frederick Rd. on Saturday around 4:36 p.m. for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.

An investigation determined that the adult male victim finished pumping his gas and attempted to enter his car when he observed the juveniles running towards him.

Featured article

The juveniles forced the door open, grabbed ahold of the victim and demanded his keys. The victim complied with the juveniles' demands.

The juveniles entered the victim’s car and attempted to drive away. Unable to drive a manual transmission, the juveniles exited the vehicle and left the scene on foot.

Officers observed the juveniles in the 19000 block of Frederick Road around 5 p.m. After a brief foot chase, the juveniles were apprehended.

A 16-year-old juvenile from Rockville and a 17-year-old juvenile from D.C. were arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing unit, where they were charged as adults, with one count of carjacking and one count of conspiracy carjacking. They are currently being held without bond.