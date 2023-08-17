2 teens arrested in string of armed robberies in Prince George's County

Police have arrested and charged two suspects for their involvement in multiple armed robberies at businesses in Prince George's County.

The suspects have been identified as 18-year-old Hevander Maradiadi Lozano and 19-year-old Christian Garcia Carranza.

Officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road on Tuesday around 1:20 a.m. for the report of an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant. Within an hour and a half of that call, two additional calls were received for two more armed robberies at fast food restaurants – in the 8700 block of Central Avenue and the 6100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Authorities say within 10 minutes of the third reported robbery, patrol officers observed Lozano and Carranza's vehicle driving in the area of Marlboro Pike and Forestville Road. After a pursuit, the suspect vehicle came to a stop in the 7600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and both suspects were taken into custody.

Officials learned the suspects are also linked to a fourth armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Branch Avenue on August 13.