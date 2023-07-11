2 teens arrested in Freedom High School strong-arm robbery

The two remaining suspects sought in connection to a strong-arm robbery reported at Freedom High School located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Rd. in Woodbridge on June 14, have been arrested.

Police have identified the fifth suspect as 18-year-old Jerome Okine Amartey, he was taken into custody on July 6.

The sixth suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile, and he was taken into custody on July 10.

Four other juveniles were previously arrested in connection to the robbery investigation.

According to police, the victim, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was inside a school restroom when six other male students entered. While inside the restroom, a confrontation ensued, and the victim was struck and robbed of property by the suspects.

One of the suspects, identified as a 15-year-old male juvenile, was detained following the altercation.

Police say the victim reported minor injuries. Two of the suspects, a 15-year-old male juvenile and a 17-year-old male juvenile, were located off school grounds and detained later that day.

