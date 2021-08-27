2 teens shot following football game at Freedom High School in Woodbridge

Two teens were shot as a football game was ending at a high school in Woodbridge Friday night, police say.

Prince William County officers were called to the parking lot of Freedom High School at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road where they found a 15-year-old boy who had been struck in the lower body and a 14-year-old girl who was grazed in the foot by a bullet.

The parents of the children who were injured have been notified.

Other parents were asked to stand by at NOVA Community College and the area was placed on lockdown while police investigated.

The scene is now contained and the area where the shooting took place has been cleared of attendees.

