2 teens arrested for the fatal shooting of another teen in Prince George's County

Police have arrested and charged two 18-year-olds in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in Temple Hills.

The suspects have been as 18-year-old Carlos Jordan of Temple Hills and 18-year-old Desmann Aikens of Capitol Heights. They are charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Davier Tucker of Fort Washington. Police say they responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Brinkley Road on September 5 around 2:40 p.m. According to police, Tucker was located outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Police say Jordan shot the victim and then Aiken drove Jordan from the shooting scene, the suspects and victim were known to each other. Jordan has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges. Aiken is charged with accessory after the fact.