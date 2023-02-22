2 teens armed with loaded semi-automatic rifles arrested in Largo: police
LARGO, Md. - Authorities say two teens armed with loaded semi-automatic rifles were arrested Tuesday in Prince George's County.
Metro Transit Police officers say they received reports of people tampering with cars in the downtown Largo Metro garage around 3:30 p.m.
The two teens, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old identified as Paul Baylor, were both arrested and face weapons charges.
The investigation is continuing at this time.
