2 teenagers injured in Woodbridge community shooting

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old girl were shot in Woodbridge Monday afternoon after police said a trio of masked gunmen approached their vehicle and opened fire.

The shooting, according to Prince William County Police Department, took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 15000 block of Cloverdale Road.

Investigators from the Prince William County Police Department believe the two victims tried to drive away after being shot at and wound up reversing the SUV into a nearby house. Police said the suspects drove away in a separate vehicle before authorities arrived at the scene.

The teenage victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, and police said that three homes in the neighborhood were struck with bullets.

Police are asking anyone who has information related to the incident to contact them.

