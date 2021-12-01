2 teenagers face nearly 100 charges in D.C. for armed robbery, attempted kidnapping

Two teenagers are facing nearly 100 charges in the District for a list of crimes including armed robbery, attempted kidnapping and fraud.

Mekhi Truesdale, 19, and William Bell, 19, face 98 charges after robbing at least 20 people at knife or gunpoint across northwest D.C. between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1.

Some victims were even kidnapped and forced into a car while being robbed.

After the incidents, the suspects would use mobile apps like Venmo and Cash App to transfer money from the victims to themselves.

Law enforcement says on Halloween night, the pair allegedly committed four robberies at four different locations all within a few hours using the same M.O.

FOX 5 spoke with residents who live around the area where the robberies took place and many said they were surprised and that the neighborhood was safe.

"The area has historically been safe but now we have a lot of two kinds of crime," said resident Richard Theis. "We have crime with people breaking into cars and what I call opportunistic home burglaries where you just try doorknobs and you get in but we’ve also had a lot of people assaulted and mugged, I guess is a good word, by people who have weapons very often guns."

"It is worrisome that it’s a violent crime and that’s something I’m sure is terrifying to be kidnapped and potentially lose all your money so definitely concerning, but not afraid," another resident said.

Bell was arrested Tuesday in San Luis Obispo, California, and Truesdale was arrested on Nov. 5 after running from police in the Georgetown area.

A third 19-year-old suspect, Jada Winder, was also charged with fraud and receiving stolen property.

Bell is being held in California, but will be brought back to D.C. Truesdale is being held in the D.C. Jail with no bond. Winder was processed through the D.C. Jail, but was released.

All three will be in court on Dec. 10.

FOX 5 reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, but they could not comment because of the pending investigation. However, they did say it's evident the suspects moved quickly during their attacks.