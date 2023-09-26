2 taken into custody after ammunition found inside vehicle parked near White House: Secret Service

Authorities say two people were taken into custody Monday night after officers found ammunition inside their vehicle that was parked near the White House.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said officers on patrol spotted a parked vehicle with ammunition in plain view shortly after 9 p.m. on G Street, between 14th and 15th Streets.

When the occupants returned, two people were questioned, searched, and taken into custody without incident on weapons charges, Guglielmi said.

No injuries were reported. Guglielmi said the arrest had no impact on protective operations at the White House.