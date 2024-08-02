2 suspects wanted for Southeast DC shooting, surveillance photo released

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating two suspects involved in a Southeast, D.C. shooting.

Related article

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Marion Barry Avenue, Southeast for the report of sounds of gunshots on July 26, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police located evidence of gunfire. No one was injured in the shooting.





The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has any knowledge of this incident is asked to contact police.

